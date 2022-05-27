Guna: Lokayukta recovers documents of disproportionate assets from ophthalmologist's home

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta team recovered documents related to eight bank accounts, two lockers and moveable and immoveable properties registered in the name of assistant ophthalmologist Krishna Pal Singh Raghuvanshi during the investigation.

Earlier, on Tuesday following the complaint of disproportionate assets against Raghuvanshi, a Lokayukta team carried out simultaneous raids in his native residence located in Ghatavada village and his house located in front of Akashwani Bhawan in Guna. The action has been taken under the leadership of Lokayukta DSP Praduman Parashar and DSP Yogesh Kripalani.

Officials informed that one contractual data entry operator Harish Bhargava, posted at Bishnwada Primary Health Centre in Bamori block, had complained with Lokayukta Bhopal in April 2021 during his posting in Aaron. In this, he had complained to Raghuvanshi on 18 points including disproportionate assets, business without licence interest and corruption in government schemes.

Raghuvanshi is currently posted as an assistant ophthalmologist at Civil Hospital, Aaron in Guna district. He is in charge of the patient welfare committee as well. Before this, he was in charge of BPM. He has also been in charge of the Maternity Assistance Scheme (till April 2018) and Janani Suraksha Yojana (2006-09). It has been alleged that there has been embezzlement of funds in ASHA recruitment and other avenues. Further investigation is underway.

Lokayukta officials added that in the investigation so far, eight bank accounts have been found, and information about “benami” property of about Rs 35-40 lakh including houses and land in two lockers in banks at Guna, Aaron and ancestral village has been found and the team is verifying documents. Lokayukta police have registered a case against ophthalmologist Raghuvanshi.