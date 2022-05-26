Guna: Residents demand shifting of liquor shop

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): All India Cultural Organisation for women on Wednesday carried out an awareness rally to register their protest against the newly opened liquor shop in Aron town in Guna district. Members also submitted a memorandum to SDM demanding that the newly opened shops be shifted from the area.

Giving information, district committee member and Aaron in-charge Prabha Lodhi said that free availability of porn movies, Western culture, as well as the sale of illicit liquor have contributed to the recent rise in heinous crimes. The organisation has been demanding the prohibition of the sale of liquor in the area for a very long time.

District vice president Seema Rai said that women have always been at the forefront of the fight against alcohol abuse as many families have been destroyed by drunkards. The government has reduced excise duty by 20 per cent on liquor under the new liquor policy which has aggravated the situation. The liquor shop near the residential area is adversely impacting women and children and thus it should be immediately shut.