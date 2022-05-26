e-Paper Get App

Guna: Residents demand shifting of liquor shop

Members also submitted a memorandum to SDM demanding that the newly opened shops be shifted from the area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 09:21 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): All India Cultural Organisation for women on Wednesday carried out an awareness rally to register their protest against the newly opened liquor shop in Aron town in Guna district. Members also submitted a memorandum to SDM demanding that the newly opened shops be shifted from the area.

Giving information, district committee member and Aaron in-charge Prabha Lodhi said that free availability of porn movies, Western culture, as well as the sale of illicit liquor have contributed to the recent rise in heinous crimes. The organisation has been demanding the prohibition of the sale of liquor in the area for a very long time.

District vice president Seema Rai said that women have always been at the forefront of the fight against alcohol abuse as many families have been destroyed by drunkards. The government has reduced excise duty by 20 per cent on liquor under the new liquor policy which has aggravated the situation. The liquor shop near the residential area is adversely impacting women and children and thus it should be immediately shut.

Read Also
Guna: 13-yr-old appears before Child Welfare Committee to stop her own marriage
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreGuna: Residents demand shifting of liquor shop

RECENT STORIES

'Jumlacracy': Trinamool Congress slams Narendra Modi led BJP govt ahead of its 8th anniversary

'Jumlacracy': Trinamool Congress slams Narendra Modi led BJP govt ahead of its 8th anniversary

DHFL-YesBank scam case: Wadhawan brothers illegally taken to Lucknow by cops, alleges lawyers

DHFL-YesBank scam case: Wadhawan brothers illegally taken to Lucknow by cops, alleges lawyers

West Bengal: Eight-year-old girl thanks Mamata Banerjee for developmental schemes, CM calls her...

West Bengal: Eight-year-old girl thanks Mamata Banerjee for developmental schemes, CM calls her...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Avinash Bhosale to be produced before court tomorrow

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Avinash Bhosale to be produced before court tomorrow

Don't impose Hindi on us, consider Tamil equivalent to it: MK Stalin at event with PM Modi

Don't impose Hindi on us, consider Tamil equivalent to it: MK Stalin at event with PM Modi