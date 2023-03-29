News Diary Ratlam: 44 MSME units receive grant worth Rs 3 crore

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): 44 micro, small and medium (MSME) industrial units of the district received a grant of Rs 3 crore on Wednesday on the part of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who also talked to small and medium entrepreneurs via video conference.

According to information, at NIC room here small and medium units entrepreneurs assembled and CM Chouhan released a grant of Rs 3 crore to Ratlam district’s entrepreneurs.

On this occasion district panchayat CEO Jamuna Bhide, general manager industries department Mukesh Sharma were also present. The grant has been released by CM Chouhan on Thursday under micro, small and medium unit investment incentives scheme, the information said.

‘Prakatya Parva’ to be held today

‘Prakatya Parva’ will be held here on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Thursday at Kalika Mata Temple Ground under the auspices of the cultural department of MP Government in association with district administrationin. Cultural programmes will be presented based on Bhagwan Shri Ram.

The cultural department of MP Government is presenting Prakatya Parva programme simultaneously at seven places in the state. According to information, programmes will include Lok Gayan by Rajkumar Thakur and group (Sagar), Nratya Natika ‘Jatayu Moksham’ by Harshita Dadhich and group (Indore) and Bhajan Gayan by Tejas-Mitali Vinchurkar and group (Mumbai). According to a release issued by Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC), Prakatya Parva will begin at 7 pm.

