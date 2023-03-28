Madhya Pradesh: Road safety committee meet held in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level road safety committee meeting was held here which was presided over by MP Guman Singh Damor. A discussion was held about the black spots between Lebad and Jaora, as well as steps that should be taken to avoid accidents in the future.

The meeting was attended by Ratlam urban MLA Chetanya Kashyap and Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana, district panchayat president Lala Bai, public representatives, district administration and police officials.

According to information, discussion on the creation of parking spaces, speed breakers and the re-densification plan for Ratlam city took place in the meeting. It was informed that the Sailana-based vegetable market will be relocated in the future, so no new construction should take place. District collector, Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi, directed the MPRDC official to finish the work at the Satrunda village passing road intersection. The meeting was informed that the Ratlam city gold part auditorium, a new building at the district hospital with a capacity of 300 beds and a new officers’ colony are all part of the re-densification plan.