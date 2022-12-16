News Diary Mhow: Indore District Rural Maheshwari Mahila Sangathan meeting held

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The one-day quarterly meeting of Indore District Rural Maheshwari Mahila Sangathan was held at Rau. In this meeting women from Betma,Gautampura, Manpur, Hansalpur and Mhow participated. The programme was presided over by Kiran Maheshwari. West Madhya Pradesh vice president Ms Kanta Sodani was the chief guest of the programme in which the upcoming elections of the local board were discussed.

Kajal conducted the programme and Vandana Chandak gave the vote of thanks. Other women including senior member Shakuntala Dholi were present in the programme.

Training camp for X-ray diagnosis of small animals organised

A three-day training was organised for veterinarians on X-ray diagnosis of small animals and surgical techniques to be used on such animals.

Twenty-one veterinary doctors were trained at a camp organised by the Veterinary College. The chief guest, Dr Amitabh Goyal director laparoscopic surgery Vishesh Jupiter Hospital Indore said that veterinary medicine is a very noble profession in which veterinarians treat dumb animals which is a very difficult task. The dean of the college, Dr B P Shukla told that nowadays people have an emotional relationship with their pets and even though radiography facility is available in every district but due to a lack of technical knowledge animal owners are not getting proper benefits. In the closing ceremony certificates were distributed to the trainees who also shared their experiences. The programme was conducted by Dr Nidhi Singh while the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Atul Singh Parihar.

Foundation day celebrated in Kendriya Vidyalaya

The 59th foundation day of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan was celebrated with great pomp and show in Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow on Thursday. An inter-house group folk dance competition and solo dance competition were organised on the occasion. Students from all four houses - Shivaji, Ashok, Tagore and Raman gave colourful and scintillating folk dance performances on the occasion.

In the morning assembly, detailed information on Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan was presented along with a quiz. The vidyalaya song was enthusiastically sung by all the students and teachers. Principal Puja Shrivastava addressed the gathering on the occasion and motivated students and teachers to become proud KVians.