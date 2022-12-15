e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP: Govt schools in Indore's Mhow to be named after martyrs, freedom fighters

MP: Govt schools in Indore's Mhow to be named after martyrs, freedom fighters

Mishra said that under the programmes of Amrit Mahotsav of the country's Independence, state Culture Minister and Mhow MLA Usha Thakur had proposed the idea.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | PTI
Follow us on

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided that all 234 government schools in Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) block area of Indore district will be named after martyrs or great personalities associated with the country's freedom struggle.

Officials said that this proposal was approved in a meeting chaired on Wednesday by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is in-charge of Indore district.

Read Also
Bhopal: MP School of Drama alumni launch initiative to free kids from suicidal tendencies
article-image

Mishra said that under the programmes of Amrit Mahotsav of the country's Independence, state Culture Minister and Mhow MLA Usha Thakur had proposed the idea.

The life stories of freedom fighters would also be depicted through pictures in the schools so children get to know the struggle and hardships they faced for the country's independence.

Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, was born on April 14, 1891, in Kali Paltan area of Mhow military cantonment. A large population of tribals lives in Mhow block.

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Education Dept to accommodate school dropouts at special training centres

Tamil Nadu: Education Dept to accommodate school dropouts at special training centres

Four-year UG programme to begin with Academic Bank of Credits

Four-year UG programme to begin with Academic Bank of Credits

NHRC notice to Rajasthan Govt, Union secretary of Higher Education, NMC chief over Kota suicides

NHRC notice to Rajasthan Govt, Union secretary of Higher Education, NMC chief over Kota suicides

MP: Govt schools in Indore's Mhow to be named after martyrs, freedom fighters

MP: Govt schools in Indore's Mhow to be named after martyrs, freedom fighters

Maharashtra: Schools to educate students in their mother tongue, says Education Minister Deepak...

Maharashtra: Schools to educate students in their mother tongue, says Education Minister Deepak...