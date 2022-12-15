MP: Govt schools in Indore's Mhow to be named after martyrs, freedom fighters

Representative Photo | PTI

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided that all 234 government schools in Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) block area of Indore district will be named after martyrs or great personalities associated with the country's freedom struggle.

Officials said that this proposal was approved in a meeting chaired on Wednesday by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is in-charge of Indore district.

Mishra said that under the programmes of Amrit Mahotsav of the country's Independence, state Culture Minister and Mhow MLA Usha Thakur had proposed the idea.

The life stories of freedom fighters would also be depicted through pictures in the schools so children get to know the struggle and hardships they faced for the country's independence.

Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, was born on April 14, 1891, in Kali Paltan area of Mhow military cantonment. A large population of tribals lives in Mhow block.