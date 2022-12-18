News Diary Mhow: Grandparents Day celebrated at KV

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Grandparents Day was celebrated with great zeal at Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow on Saturday. The chief guest was Doris Isias former headmistress of the school. Principal Puja Shrivastava stressed the importance of senior citizens in laying the foundation of the new generation. Students of the primary section presented a beautiful cultural programme which included group dance, solo dance, poem recitation etc. The grandparents enthusiastically participated in the games arranged for them. Everyone enjoyed the programme and blessed the little students.

A rally was organised by Congress leaders and farmers of the Mhow assembly constituency to protest against the problems faced by the farmers. The rally started from Agrasen Chauraha, passing through the main roads of the city and ended at the starting point. In the rally, the farmer protested by riding on a tractor and carrying posters about farmers not getting urea, farmers' loan waiver, etc and with slogans against the local MLA and cabinet minister. The posters also carried the demand for Narmada water in Janapav

Madhya Pradesh: Country's first infantary Museum opens for public in Mhow
article-image

