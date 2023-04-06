News Diary Mhow: City gears up for Hanuman Jayanti

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Bhajan Kirtan and Prasadi distribution has been organised on large scale in Hanuman temple on Hanuman Jayanti.

Many programs will be organised in rural areas with Balaji Temple offering special prayers. Special illumination has been done on Hanuman temple and Balaji's temples in urban and rural area, and grand decoration of the idol of Lord Hanuman has been done. Bhandaras have been organised at many places. Prasad distribution has been organised and Chhappan Bhog will be offered to Hanuman ji at many places.

Similarly, bhajan kirtan and recitation have been organised with special illumination at the ancient Hanuman temple in Pithampur industrial area.

Principal molests counsellor

The principal of a school in Manpur police station area, 20 km away from the city, molested a female counsellor there. The woman alleged that the accused touched her body with bad intentions and pressurised her to talk. The woman left her job and complained to the police. A case has been registered against the principal.

The woman told the police that she had worked in the school since September 14, 2021. During this, the principal of the school used to call her in the office on pretext of checking the children’s register. The accused used to touch her. Once he even pressed her hand, which she protested.

