News Diary Dewas: Flag hoisting ceremony at Kela Devi Mandir

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A flag-hoisting ceremony was organised by Kela Devi Utsav Samiti at Kela Devi Mandir, Dewas before the beginning of Chaitra Navratri which will begin from March 23. Chief organiser Mannulal Garg, Deepak Garg, Anamika Garg and family worshipped the flag with rituals.

After that, 21 saints including chief guest Ramdwara's main priest Ram Narayan, Pilot Baba's disciple saint Markande and saint Mangal Baba of Kashmir hoisted the saffron flag with Vedic mantras. Committee president Durgesh Aggarwal welcomed all the saints by applying Tilak. Poet Devkrishna Vyas delivered the welcome address. On this occasion, samiti members including Raman Sharma, Mohan Srivastava, Sunil Arya and others were also present. Chetan Upadhyay conducted the event.

Commissioner inspects Ladli Bahna Yojana camps

Dewas municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan conducted a surprise inspection of Ladli Behna Yojana camps by the municipal corporation. The commissioner had one-to-one interaction with beneficiaries and employees on duty in the camps at GDC College, Ujjain Road Bus Stand and Vikramsabha.

He also instructed all the employees about how they can make maximum beneficiaries avail the benefits of the scheme. Commissioner Chouhan said that ward-wise facility camps have been set up by the corporation for successful implementation of Ladli Behna Yojana.

In which duties of Asha, Anganwadi workers, as well as teachers and corporation employees have been imposed. The duty staff helps the women to generate their bank account, e-KYC, linking bank accounts with Aadhaar cards and others.

'Water tax will be recovered from property tax accounts'

'Water tax will be recovered from property tax accounts', this was said by commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan while taking a stock of water tax collection. Commissioner Chauhan took information about water tax recovery during an inspection from assistant engineer Taufiq Khan and sub-engineer Dilip Malviya.

Malviya informed the commissioner about disconnection of water supply of those consumers who did not pay their water tax on time. He added, about 15 to 20 taps were disconnected in the process. The commissioner gave instructions to finance deputy commissioner Punit Shukla and assistant engineer Induprabha Bharti to form three separate tax-collecting teams for fast recovery.

Commissioner Gupta said that in case of non-payment of water tax, it will be recovered from the property tax account of the defaulter.

Seed workshop held to mark World Forest Day

A three-day workshop to commemorate International Day of Forests was organised at New Government Science College, Dewas by the eco club of the college.

Eco Club in-charge of the college, Dr Leena Dubey said that the workshop and training is being organized in the college on World Sparrow Day, World Forestry Day and World Water Day. The chief guest was performed by the biennial plant of mango planted in the pot.

On the second day, training was given to make bonsai in the pot and to make seed hair of fruit trees. Plantation work in summer does not give positive results, so the process of planting trees in pots through seed balls was demonstrated among students and college staff.

The arrangement was done under the guidance of college principal Dr Madhavi Mathur. All students and professors took selfie with the chief guest mango tree. A vote of thanks was proposed by NSS in-charge Sandeep Nagar. Students of the club participated en masse.

Collector resolves public grievances on the spot

In a public hearing at district headquarters on Tuesday, Dewas collector Rishav Gupta directed department concerned to redress applicants’ problems on a priority basis.

While applicant Lakshmi Srivastava was informed of a way to avail Mukhya Mantri Sponsorship Scheme, paramedical students who applied for scholarship also got a patient hearing. Later, the collector summoned officers to solve the issue. Shivprasad Awasthi raised the issue of not receiving pension in his bank account for the last one year. His grievance too was redressed on the spot.

Gupta also received an application regarding closure of meat and liquor shops around Tekri during Navratri by a representative board. Apart from this, he instructed officers of departments concerned to examine and dispose of other applications, including eligibility slips, crop insurance amount, help for treatment, changing meters, benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, removal of encroachments from road and reducing electricity bills.