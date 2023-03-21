MP: Two held for extorting money from minor girl, blackmailing to circulate pvt videos in Dewas

Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Two people have been arrested here for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a minor girl using her private video and also circulating it on social media sites. One accused is still at large.

As per reports, the victim lodged a complaint on Sunday, she alleged that one of the accused named as Shahadat Mewati whom she met at computer class had shot her private video. With the help of other two accomplices, Sohel Syyad and Raja Patel, (hailing from the Tonk Khurd village area), they tried to extort money from her by threatening to circulate the clip on social media.

Tonk Khurd police station in-charge Lal Singh Dodiya said that the accused had extorted Rs 17,000 from a minor girl, blackmailing her to circulate private videos.

They again demanded Rs 20,000, threatening that if she failed to do so, they would make the clip viral on social media but the victim gathered courage and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint of a girl, a case was registered against three persons under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

The police arrested two accused within just 40 minutes and a search for the other one (Raja Patel) is still on. Further investigation into the case is underway.