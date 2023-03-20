Madhya Pradesh: Officers face collector’s brunt for negligence in Dewas

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rishav Gupta ordered deduction of salaries of officers who showed negligence in solving cases of CM Helpline. The instruction was passed in a meeting, conducted to review time limit paper at the collector's office on Monday. While reviewing the department-wise status of CM Helpline, collector Gupta issued an order for salary deduction of officials including labour officer Shailendra Singh Solanki, EE PWD Manish Markam, civil surgeon SK Khare, Kantaphod CMO Nandlal Patidar and others.

They will not receive one month's salary. Collector Gupta instructed the SDMs to conduct a compulsory inspection of hostels in their area. In the villages where water is being supplied through Nal Jal Yojana, 100pc water tax collection should be done by women of self-help groups (SHGs). Gupta said that user groups for fisheries will be created which will provide training.

All the heads should inform women around the district about the camps established for Ladli Behna Yojna, the collector said. District treasury officer Neha Kalchuri gave information about the amendment in the Madhya Pradesh Store Purchase Rules through a presentation.

