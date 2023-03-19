Madhya Pradesh: CISF Foundation Day concludes in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the 54th Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Foundation Day, a cricket match was organised at BNP Dewas Cricket Ground. The final match was played between Madhya Pradesh Police and CISF. CISF BNP Dewas scored 120 runs in their allotted 20 overs and set Madhya Pradesh Police a target of 121 runs. In an exciting match, Madhya Pradesh Police won the match by four wickets by scoring one run in the last ball of the last over.

The chief guest of the ceremony, commandant of Central Industrial Security Force, Shivratan Singh Meena awarded the trophy to the winning team and praised everyone for showing excellent sportsmanship.

Jagdish Patil, reserve inspector of Dewas, Madhya Pradesh Police, was adjudged Man of the Series for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament. He took nine wickets by scoring 117 runs. The tournament was conducted by inspectors Brijbhan Kurmi and Brijendra Singh. All the players were appreciated for their participation.

