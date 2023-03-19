 Madhya Pradesh: Forest department conducts public awareness camp in Dewas
Madhya Pradesh: Forest department conducts public awareness camp in Dewas

Forest conservator PN Mishra expressed gratitude towards forest committees in Dewas for preparing the outline of the awareness camp and for co-operation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A public awareness camp was organised by the forest department under the guidance of collector Rishav Gupta and Dewas-Hatpipliya block forest range conservator PN Mishra at Shankargarh Hills. The chief guest of the programme was additional principal chief conservator of forests Manoj Kumar Aggarwal, ADM MS Kavache and others. Aggarwal advised to stop illegal activities in the forest by taking strict action under the Indian Forest Act against encroachers.



ADM Dewas, MS Kavache said in his address that preventing deforestation and encroachment is not only the responsibility of the forest department, but of all departments of the administration and the public. He added, that Dewas administration will co-operate in entire protection of forests and all departments should work in co-ordination with each other for good results. Bagli deputy forest divisional officer Amit Solanki conducted the camp.

article-image





