 Madhya Pradesh: Exhibition on freedom fighters ends with Kavi Sammelan in Dewas
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to create awareness of the role of freedom fighters in the freedom movement, central bureau of communication (CBC), ministry of information and broadcasting, government of India (GoI) organised a three-day awareness exhibition which concluded on Saturday with Kavi Sammelan.

The aim of the exhibition was to remind the citizens of the value of freedom and sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to secure the future of the nation. The exhibition was launched under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which also threw light on programmes and policies of the government.

Before Kavi Sammelan, ‘Bharati Kala Sangam’ enthralled the audience with beautiful dance presentation under the direction of director Anil Bharti. In order to create patriotic feeling among youth and masses, Dilip Singh Parmar, publicity officer (CBC) conducted a quiz on Indian freedom struggle and welfare schemes of the Central government.

Meanwhile, yoga instructor Shashi Kala Yadav also performed different types of yoga and shared its benefits. He said that performing yoga on a daily basis improves strength, balance and flexibility of the body and also benefits heart. On the eve, chief guests Rai Singh Sendhav and Ajab Singh Thakur felicitated prominent poets duing Kavi Sammelan. Towards the end, freedom fighters (who fought liberation of state) and their family members were felicitated.

