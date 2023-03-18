Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner conducts inspection of recovery teams in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan conducted a surprise inspection of property and water tax recovery teams on Saturday. The inspection was carried out when a team from the municipal corporation was contacting defaulters for recovering water and property tax followed by attachment of moveable and non-moveable properties.

The arrears of property tax were deposited by taxpayers of Rajaram Nagar, Shamlat Road and Ujjain Road during the process of attachment. Dewas commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan monitored the entire action by the team recovering taxes.

During this, corporation revenue officer Praveen Pathak, Pradeep Shastri, deputy engineer Dinesh Chauhan, health inspector Bhushan Pawar, Hemant Ubnare, inspector Abrar Khan and the entire team were present. Notably, the drive against taxpayers has been intensified in Dewas as repetitive official notices to thousands of tax defaulters fell in deaf ears.