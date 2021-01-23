Indore​: ​The Neta​​ji Subhash Manch celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on Saturday​. On the occasion, five persons - ​Dr Rajinder Singh Makhani, Ishwar Jhamani, Ramesh Chandra Kathwas, Ramesh Chandra Dargayya, Anand Yadav​, were felicitated by the Manch.​​​

​​Chief guest ​of the function, ​MP Shan​​kar Lalwani, ​said that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's name is immortal in the history of India​. He left the country ​and raised the Azad Hind Fauj​ that challenged the might of the British Army. He changed the thinking of the people and his dynamism gave a new direction to the freedom movement. The youth of the country should learn from Netaji's spirit and contribute to the country's construction. ​He appreciated the decision of the Government of India that every year this day will be celebrated as Parakram Divas.

​Former advocate general Anand​ ​Mohan Mathur in his presidential address ​said ​that such great men who have sacrificed themselves for their motherland take birth in centuries. We have to bear the responsibility of making our present generation aware of the contribution of the patriots. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is still alive as a living inspiration as a symbol of vibrant nationalism in the hearts of Indians and will always be immortal. ​Mathur requested MP Lalwani to try and ensure that Netaji's birthday is declared a national holiday.

​Sahar qazi, Dr Ishrat Ali, was the special guest and Congress leader Archana Jaiswal was also present.

