Neeuch: 2 get life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Special Court (under POSCO Act) sentenced two rape accused to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-girl.

Special public prosecutor Jagdish Chouhan said the accused were held guilty under Section 376 (rape) and Section 3/4, 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act 2012. Chouhan said on August 10, 2020, Child Helpline received information about a 12-year-old girl who has been sexually exploited.

The girl was called for counselling through One-Stop Centre. She told that her father had died and her mother has remarried. She has a brother in her family. She said that she was raped several times by the accused 60-year-old Ramlal, son of Nandaji Meena, and 55-year-old Ramlal, son of Raghunath Meena, residents of Jeeran village in Neemuch district.

Based on the counselling, a report submitted to the Superintendent of Police and a case was registered against the accused duo. The duo were arrested after a probe and they were produced before the court.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:40 AM IST