Neemuch: Man gets double life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Court of special judge (under POCSO Act) here in Neemuch sentenced an accused who committed unnatural sexual assault on eight-year-old minor with double life imprisonment.

Special public prosecution Jagdish Chouhan informed that the court found the accused Tejbahadur Singh Chouan, 37, a resident of Neemuch guilty under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of Indian Penal Code and Section 3/4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 and sentenced him with double life imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Chouhan said that victim hails from Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan and on September 2, 2020, he along with his family came to Neemuch.

The family of the girl works at the court. They had left the girl at the accused's house before leaving for work. The next day, after finishing the court work, the girlís family took her to Pratapgarh, where they saw that his private part was bleeding.

The girl narrated entire ordeal to his family members. They rushed to nearby police station and registered Zero FIR there and transferred case to Neemuch City police.

Based on victimís medical report and statement, police arrested accused and the chargesheet was presented before the Special Court (POCSO Act) Neemuch. Considering the seriousness of the case, court has identified it as a heinous offences and sentenced Tejbahadur Singh Chouan double life imprisonment.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:20 PM IST