NEEMUCH: Villagers welcome retired soldier home, do not let him set foot on ground

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Jiran village in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district gave a grand welcome to soldier Naik Vijay B Singh who returned home on Wednesday after 17 years, post his retirement from the Indian army.

The villagers laid out their palms for him to walk on and did not let the soldier set his foot on the ground as a mark of respect. "This is a very proud moment for me. Today, I got retired from the Army after serving for 17 years and 26 days. When I came here, they did not allow me to even put my foot on the ground. They also took me to the temple to get blessings," Singh said.