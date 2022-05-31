Neemuch: Four arrested for thrashing man to death over a petty dispute

File Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Four people who allegedly thrashed a man to death over a trivial dispute in Neemuch on May 27, 2022, have been arrested. The man who died, Aasin was attending a wedding ceremony with his brother when he was accosted by the accused.

As per details, complainant Aasif Baig, told that brother Aabid had a dispute with Shahrukh and his accomplices over a petty issue that led to a scuffle on the fateful day. Brother Aasin, while returning home from work, was attacked by four miscreants. A case was registered under 323,294,506,34 of IPC. The victim Aasin later died during treatment. A case under section 302 was slapped against the accused.

As per the direction of superintendent of police, Suraj Kumar Verma, police have arrested four men accused of murder. Police said those arrested have been identified as Imran Qureshi (31), Shahrukh Hanif (27), Wasim Mohammad Qureshi (23) and Kaif Qureshi (18), all of are native of Neemuch. Further investigation has been initiated to nab other accused in this regard. A team of Neemuch Cantt police played a crucial role in nabbing the accused.