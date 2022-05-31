Indore: BEd admissions; students suffer as college-wise seat vacancy status not shared

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like previous years, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) this year has not shared information related to vacant seats in teacher education colleges putting students in a quandary.

After every round of centralised online admission counselling for BEd, MEd etc. courses, MPOnline portal, a service provider to DHE, would reflect vacant seats status, college-wise, for subsequent rounds.

After going through it, the students, who were not allocated seats in colleges in the existing round, do choice filling of colleges keeping vacancy status in mind.

But this year, DHE has deprived students of this facility leaving them with no choice but to make a guess and select colleges, priority wise, for admission.

The concern of the students is that they may land up making “wrong choices” as they do not know vacancy status college-wise. Resultantly, they may not seat allocation in the colleges they chose "blindly".

Matushree College chairman Rambabu Sharma said that he had called up DHE officials and requested them to share seat vacancy status so that students can accordingly do choice filling for the second round of counselling.

