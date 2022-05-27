Indore: Registrations for 2nd round of BEd counselling start

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after releasing the common merit list of the first round of centralised online admission counselling for admission in teacher education courses – including BEd and MEd programmes, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) opened a registration window for the second round on Thursday.

The registration for the second round will continue till June 1 and document verification will be done from May 27 till June 3.

The first round common merit lists contain names of 24,770 candidates. These candidates will be allocated seats in colleges on May 30.

The allotment of seats in the second round will be made on June 11.

Lone girls BEd college in the city!

Here is good news for girls looking forward to pursuing a BEd course. Indore Mahavidyalaya, which was shifted to Jhabua due to some technical reasons, has returned to the city. It is the only BEd college which is exclusively for girls in Indore division and is participating in centralised online counselling. There is one more institute -- SDPS college – which offers BEd courses exclusively for girls but it is not under the umbrella DHE or affiliated to any university in the state. BEd course of SDPS is affiliated to SNDT Women's University, Mumbai.