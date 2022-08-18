Neemuch: CRPF celebrates 76th Independence Day

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Independence Day celebration marking 75 glorious years of independence was held at CRPF campus, Neemuch on Monday with full vigour and enthusiasm.

Neemuch group centre, IG,Vidyut Sengupta hoisted the National Flag at the Quarter Guard in presence of senior officers, subordinate officers and CRPF jawans.

During this, DIG group centre SLC Ghoop, DIG, Joint Hospital, Amiya Ranjan Sarkar, subordinate officers, jawans and retired officers saluted of National Flag. IG Sengupta remembered the freedom fighters of the nation who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. The CRPF has also made many sacrifices to maintain the unity and sovereignty of the country.†

He also read out the names of awardees of gallantry awards for their meritorious service to CRPF. The IG also called upon all to do their duty with integrity. Veterans of CRPF, relatives of force personnel along with officers and personnel witnessed the celebration during which sweets were also distributed to all the participants.