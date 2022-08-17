Indore: 90 percent buses remain off roads, passengers face trouble

Traffic at Khandwa Road affected. | Shyam Kamble

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Large number of people had to face trouble in commuting to Khandwa and many cities of Maharashtra on the route as over 90 per cent buses of the route remained off roads due to traffic movement disruption at Mortakka Bridge on Wednesday.

Traffic movement on Mortakka Bridge over Narmada has been stopped as a precautionary measure after the water level crossed 163-metre mark on Tuesday evening.

With this, connectivity between Indore and other southern cities including Akola, Buldhana, Amravati and other cities (via Indore – Icchapur State Highway) was badly affected as only light and small vehicles were allowed to pass through the aqueduct.

“Usually, about 120 buses run on this route from Sarwate Bus Stand. Due to the traffic being stopped at Mortakka Bridge, about 90 per cent buses remained off roads,” Dinesh Patel, in-charge of Sarwate Bus Stand said.

He added that only few of the small-sized buses could run on the route and some also run through different routes.

Meanwhile, commuters who wanted to go Khandwa, had to face tough time for the same and many had to return home as there was no bus available.

According to officials, not only in Indore , the situation remained the same in Khandwa, Sanawad, and other nearby districts as people had to opt for private vehicles for travelling to Indore.

“I was in Indore from Raksha Bandhan and planned to go back to Khandwa after Independence Day. I reached Sarwate Bus Stand on Wednesday but did not get any bus for the same due to which I returned to my sister’s place,” grocery merchant Prashant Bajpai, said.

