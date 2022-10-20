e-Paper Get App
Neemuch constable booked in rape case

She had a friendship with Aniruddh via Facebook and then they met in Mandsaur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
Representative Photo
Neemuch(Madhya Pradesh): A constable posted in Neemuch Cantonment police station was booked in connection with a rape case in women police station Indore, an official said on Thursday.

Women police station sub-inspector (SI) Rashmi Patidar said that a woman of Indore lodged a complaint against constable Aniruddh Rathore. She told the police that her maternal house was in Mandsaur and her in-laws' house was in Indore. She had a friendship with Aniruddh via Facebook and then they met in Mandsaur.

He also brought her to Indore from Mandsaur in a car. Later, Anirudh took the woman to Vaishno Devi where he made videos of the woman while she was taking a bath in the hotel room. He then came back to Indore and raped her in a hotel by threatening to make her video viral.

The accused also threatened to implicate her husband in a false case. He began pressurising her not to report the rape case. Fed up with all this, the woman lodged the complaint.

The police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts are on to nab the accused.

