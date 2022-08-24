Neemuch: CMO undertakes surprise inspection of waterlogged colonies

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The heavy rainfall for the last few days has caused waterlogging in many areas. While no major incident has been reported, waterlogging caused by poor drainage system has caused inconvenience to residents of Ganpati Nagar, Shagun Residency, and Classic Crown Colony (ward no 8).

Upon repeated complaints, CMO Garima Patidar accompanied by other civic officials and workers undertook a surprise inspection of the Ganpati Nagar area on Tuesday morning. Residents brought their concerns about the faulty drainage system in the area to her notice and said that the rainfall has exposed the tall claims of the civic body regarding sanitation and upkeep of drains. Due to the recent intermittent brief spells of heavy rainfall, residents have endured enormous suffering due to faulty drainage systems that resulted in waterlogging and inundation of roads. The society residents demanded solutions to their problems at the earliest.

Residents complained that due to the rainy season, weeds have grown densely on vacant land near Ganesh Garden. They feared that it could prove to be a breeding ground for mosquitoes leading to incidences of dengue, malaria and chikungunya. Several complaints have been made to concerned official RN Kadwa and others. Patidar gave instructions to the concerned officials for a proper drainage system in the colony. The CMO also expressed displeasure at the growth of weeds in the vacant plot and instructed ShyamTankwal to take necessary action.

