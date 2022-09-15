Neemuch: 2 held for sending obscene messages to women

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNeemuch: 2 held for sending obscene messages to women

In view of rising cases, Neemuch police have been running a special campaign against online abuse and harassment that women face especially on social media websites such as Whatsapp and Instagram led by superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |

Under this campaign, two men have been nabbed for sending obscene messages to women in separate instances. A man has been arrested here at Jeeran police station for sending obscene photographs and messages to a woman on WhatsApp.

Upon a complaint made by the victim, accused named Karulal Brahman, hailing from Kalyanpura Colony, Jeeran has been booked under relevant section of the IT act. 

In a separate case, a man was arrested for allegedly hacking into a womanís WhatsApp account and sending obscene content to the victim. The accused was identified as Pankaj Chowdhary. 

He has been booked under relevant sections of the IT Act under Kukdeshwar police station area as per a complaint made by the victim. The accused has been sent to jail after the arrest.

