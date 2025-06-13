Need To Boost Fish Production To Lead In Nutrition: Rajiv Ranjan Singh | X @ians_india

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, said on Friday that India ranks second in fish production globally and emphasized the potential of fisheries as a highly profitable livelihood.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Meet at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, he underlined the importance of training, education, and access to quality seed to help fish producers significantly increase their income.

“Fish production is not only about livelihood—it’s about our future in protein and vitamin security. To grow further, we must support our fish producers with knowledge, technology, and good seed,” Singh said. He shared that fish production in India has more than doubled in the past decade—from 61 lakh tonnes to 147 lakh tonnes. During the same period, exports of fishery products have also doubled, rising from ₹30,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore.

The programme began with a solemn tribute to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane tragedy, observed with a minute’s silence.

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department George Kurien added that nearly 3 crore Indians are involved in fish production. “India contributes 8% to global fish production—a significant share,” he noted.

Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department SP Singh Baghel said doubling farmers’ incomes is possible through the promotion of fisheries, poultry, and animal husbandry. He called for increasing the number of Amrit Sarovars in each district and expressed concern over the vanishing small rivers across the country. “Our rivers are lifelines. Their preservation is as critical as productivity,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh’s Minister of State for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare (Independent Charge), Narayan Singh Panwar, highlighted that the state government is taking continuous and effective steps to increase fish production and productivity. “We are fully committed to supporting fish farmers across the state,” Panwar added.

Fisheries ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and representatives from states like Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand also attended the session, sharing their insights and support for strengthening the sector nationwide.