 Power Missing, System Failing: Singhar Slams West Discom For Corruption, Negligence
The Congress leader also took a jab at the state government’s claim of round-the-clock power

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As power cuts continue to torment residents in sweltering heat, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has come down heavily on Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (West Discom), accusing it of corruption, negligence, and systemic failure.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Singhar vented public frustration, saying, “Bijli gayab hai, system gayab hai, aur janta pareshaan hai” — a stinging remark that resonated widely after Thursday night’s storm left many areas of Indore in darkness well past midnight.

“The electricity supply collapses at the first drop of rain. It’s no longer a one-off issue — it’s become the norm,” said Singhar, adding that power cuts are turning life unbearable in peak summer.

But the allegations didn’t stop at service breakdowns. Singhar went a step further, claiming that West Discom is “selling off government-owned land and property to private builders,” fueling corruption at the cost of the public.

“Even scheduled maintenance cuts last hours, and one light rainstorm exposes the entire system. If funds were used honestly, people wouldn’t be suffering like this,” he said.

The Congress leader also took a jab at the state government’s claim of round-the-clock power. “Electricity bills are rising, but supply is shrinking,” he said. “Indoreans are paying for mismanagement they didn’t create.”

