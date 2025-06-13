 Investment Of ₹584 Crore, 12,000 New Jobs: Ahilya Garment City To Come Up In Budi Barlai Of District
MPIDC has provided 12 hectares to Arvind Group and 12.5 hectares to Noise Group to set up their textile and apparel manufacturing units

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Investment Of ₹584 Crore, 12,000 New Jobs: Ahilya Garment City To Come Up In Budi Barlai Of District | File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) is going to set up a dedicated textile and apparel hub - ‘Ahilya Garments City - in Budi Barlai village of the district. With an estimated investment of ₹584cr, the hub is expected to create 12,000 new jobs.

MPIDC has provided 12 hectares to Arvind Group and 12.5 hectares to Noise Group to set up their textile and apparel manufacturing units. Letters of intent have been issued to both companies.

Apart from these two mega units and other associated ancillary units, there will be a residential area for employees, medical facility, police station, fire station, common facility centre, commercial complex and parking facility in the hub. MPIDC (regional office Indore) executive director, Himanshu Prajpati, visited the proposed hub.

Arvind Group has set a target to manufacture 60 lakh garments per year in the first phase and Noise Group will set up 9 different activities in its unit, which will include manufacture of sweaters, denim and footwear. These units are expected to employ a large number of women.

ED Prajapati visits Reliance Compressed Biogas Unit

MPIDC ED Prajapati visited the Compressed Biogas Unit of Reliance Energy located spread over 25 acres in Dakacha village. The company officials informed that this unit will start production by October this year.

Napier grass, commonly known as horse grass, rice husk, soybean husk and cow dung and agricultural waste will be used to produce compressed biogas. The residue can be used as organic biofertiliser. This unit will also end the problem of stubble burning by farmers.

Reliance Energy has set a target to set up 100 such units in the State. This initiative will help the country to become self-reliant in energy sector and achieve the goal of carbon neutrality.

