Rented Hideout: Clue To Sonam’s 14-Day Stay In Indore Emerges

Rented Flat (right) | Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mystery surrounding Sonam Raghuvanshi’s 14-day stay in Indore is slowly unraveling, with police now confirming that one of the main accused, Vishal Singh Chauhan, had rented a flat in Heera Bagh Colony to allegedly shelter her.

According to sources, Chauhan deposited ₹51,000 as rent and security for a flat near Dewas Naka Square on May 30—just four days after Sonam arrived in the city. However, investigators are still probing whether Sonam actually stayed in that flat or was kept elsewhere.

“Sonam reached Indore on May 26 by bus and left only on June 8,” Meghalaya police stated earlier, revealing that she was on the run in the city for nearly two weeks following the alleged honeymoon murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi.

While it is suspected that she may have initially taken refuge in local hotels before the flat was secured, police are examining CCTV footage and guest records to piece together her exact movements during that period.

The rented flat, now under scrutiny, could hold key clues—possibly even confirming if Indore served as the planning ground for the cover-up.

Found listing online

Flat owner Shillom James said Vishal Singh Chauhan contacted him on May 30 after spotting his flat on the Housing.com website. Vishal expressed urgency to rent it immediately.

Claimed landlord trouble

When asked why he was in a hurry, Vishal claimed he had a fight with his current landlord, who had asked him to vacate that very day.

Rental finalised same night

Despite the building still being under construction, James handed over the flat key the same night after receiving Vishal’s Aadhaar card, rental agreement signature, and full payment—partly in cash and partly online. Vishal told him he would move in at midnight, but the owner denied late-night entry.

Flat found empty next day

The next day, James visited the flat to check amenities and found it vacant. Vishal never returned or contacted him again.

Unclear if Sonam stayed

James said he does not know if Sonam Raghuvanshi ever stayed there. The building lacked CCTV due to ongoing construction.

Police informed after realisation

Police verification of Vishal was done on June 2. After learning about his role in the murder case, James matched the documents and promptly informed the Indore crime branch.