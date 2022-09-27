Navratri 2022: Goddess of the Day, Maa Brahmacharini

Brahmacharini |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped by the devotees. Brahmacharini means a devoted female student who lives in an ashram with her guru and other students. Worshipping her is believed to bring wealth, prosperity, and happiness to everyone’s life. This avatar of Goddess Durga signifies loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge as she is believed to be born in Himalayas. Brahmacharini symbolises Goddess Parvati engaged in deep meditation. She carries Japa Mala and Kamandalu with her.

How do we worship Brahmacharini

Goddess Brahmacharini is offered sugar for the longevity of family members and a garland made of white flowers, generally using parijat (night-flowering jasmine).

Market Rush | ANANDSHIVRE

Excitement amongst people on the first day of Navratri

On the first day of Navratri, excitement is palpable among the people of the city and markets are crowded. People are purchasing garba dresses, sweets and Durga idols from the market. The demand for red chunari, which is offered to the Goddess during puja, is increasing along with freshly made garlands made of flowers and coconut, which are essential for any puja. Processions were taken out in different parts of the city before ghatasthapana and garba was performed to welcome the Goddess.

Healthy fasting this Navratri

This Navratri Free Press brings you a healthy way to remain fit and energetic during the festive season. Today’s special dish is ‘Makhana Kheer’. Makhana is low in fat and a great source of calcium and even magnesium & potassium. They are helpful in diabetes, and have good fibre content.

Dr Reena Jain, nutritionist, said “Makhana Kheer is one of my go to foods because of its taste and nutritional content. The best thing is that we can have it even during Navratri fasts.”

Ingredients

100 g Makhana 1 ltr milk (Almond milk is suggested)

1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cardamom powder

6 tbsp honey

2 tbsp raisins

1 tbsp pistachio chopped

2 tbsp almonds chopped 1/4 gm saffron strands

Recipe to follow

Method

Heat ghee in a pan and add Makhana and roast them for 5-6 minutes on slow medium heat.

Cook them slightly and grind them in a mixer-grinder.

Heat the milk in a pan and bring it to boil.

Take 2 tbsp milk in a bowl and soak the saffron in it, keep it aside.

Keep boiling the milk on a low flame till it gets thick and gets reduced to 3/4 of the quantity.

Keep stirring in between to avoid burning. When milk gets to the desired consistency add crushed Makhana and honey.

Cook this for 10 minutes, add cardamom powder and saffron.

Stir in to mix well and sprinkle raisins and half of the almonds and pistachio.

Mix it and serve it hot or keep it in the fridge for chilling if you like to serve it cold.

Serve it in a bowl and top it with remaining chopped pistachio and almonds.

- Recipe by Dr Reena Jain, Nutritionist.

Garba | ANANDSHIVRE

