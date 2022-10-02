Navratri 2022: Goddess of Eighth Day, Mahagauri

Mahagauri |

Mahagauri is the eighth form of Navadurga, and she is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri. According to Hindu religious texts, Mahagauri has the power to fulfil all the desires of her devotees. The one, who worships the Goddess, gets relief from all the sufferings in life.

She is one of the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. She is the symbol of purity and serenity. She is also known as Vrisharudha since she is mounted on a bull.

How to Worship Maa Mahagauri?

To worship Maa Mahagauri on Durga Ashtami, devotees offer her white flowers, preferably Jasmine. On this day, young girls are invited home and offered an auspicious meal as a part of the puja. The prayer ritual is called Kanjak puja.

City paints itself with colours of Navratri

During Navratri people showcase their artwork by painting idols of Maa Durga or on any other theme related to Navratri in their houses and properties. They also hang a thread of mango leaves and fresh garlands at the door of their houses.

On Ashtami and Navami, people draw rangolis in front of their house’s entrance to welcome the Goddess. Pt Pawan Pathak said, “Maa Durga is believed to visit the house of devotees on the night of Ashtami and Navami. People who worship Durga’s idol at their home and perform Kanya pujan should definitely draw rangolis and decorate their house with freshly made garland.”

Local shops in the city are also painted and decorated. Madan Patel, who owns a grocery shop at Sapna Sangeeta, said, “My workers and I drew a painting of people performing garba.”