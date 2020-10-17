Navratri 2020: Puja amid pandemic; Devotees tread with caution in Bhopal

Temple priests ensured implementation of Covid safety norms as people visited shrines on first day of Navratri festival on Saturday.

Yogendra Singh of New Market Mandir said devotees visited wearing masks and took precautions. “We also ensured safety against pandemic,” he added. Pawan Shastri of Kali Mata Mandir said frequent announcements were made for adherence to Covid-19 protocol. “We used hand sanitizers for hygiene,” he added.

As per guidelines, temple management should allow devotees in a manner that there is enough space between two persons in the premises. Devotees thronged temples in large numbers as it was first day of Navratri. As it was Saturday, people offers prayers at temples of Lord Shani and Lord Hanuman.

“Devotees entered with face covers. As it was first day of auspicious Navratri festival, there was rush but corona safety norms were followed,” Chandrashekhar Tiwari of Maa Vaishnav Dham Adarsh Durga Mata Mandir, TT Nagar, said.