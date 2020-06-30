National Doctors Day 2020: Salute to soldiers in white for leading war against COVID

Indore: COVID-19 pandemic has proved that having only one day to express gratitude towards the soldiers in white apron is not enough. Doctors have been guarding the lives of thousands of people from COVID-19 like the soldiers on the border and working tirelessly for the last three months.

Moreover, they have even dedicated their day i.e. Doctor’s Day to the patients and themed it as ‘Lessen mortality of COVID-19’. Four of the doctors died of COVID-19 and many of them were infected but still, their fight is undergoing.

Free Press tried to reach some of the warriors who have dedicated their lives for serving the patients and in pulling down the rate of positive patients in Indore. These are some of the names as there are many of them serving patients without being getting any credit.