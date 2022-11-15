e-Paper Get App
Narmadapuram: Meritorious students feted on Children’s Day

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:36 PM IST
FP Photo
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A felicitation function was organised for school students at Swayamvar garden on Children’s Day on Monday by Samajik Samrasta Rashtriya Ekta Manch. The members of the committee stated that the Inspector General of police (IG) Deepika Suri was the chief guest.

About 340 meritorious students from 19 schools were felicitated by Suri who congratulated them. She spoke on cyber crime, traffic awareness, good touch and bad touch.

During this, journalists, tehsildar Shailendra Badoniya, deputy superintendent of police (traffic) Santosh Mishra, social worker Dr Atul Setha and several other dignitaries were also felicitated.

Members of the organising committee Ashok Diboliya, Lalla Soni, Adil Fazli, KK Sharma, Bhagchand Bargale, Krishnadev Tiwari, Shubham Yadav, Dashrath Tiwari, Shailendra Shrivastava, Hariom Dixit and other members were present. The organising committee presented memento to IG Suri.

