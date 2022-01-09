Narmada Nagar: Ration distributed to 56 students

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) jawans and their kin distributed ration kits and other essential items to 56 students from Nimar Achal Blind Sangh Khandwa during a programme organised at Indira Sagar Project.

In his address assistant commandant of CISF NHDC unit Baljinder Singh said, 'Helping the helpless is the true service to mankind. CISF personnel are not only playing their part in the internal security of the country but are also active in social work'.

The wives of the CISF staff also supported in this program. Nandram Awase of Khandwa Blind Sangh appreciated this initiative and thanked the CISF unit.

Officer AK Pandey from Khandwam, quadroon master AS Yadav and other officers were present.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:04 PM IST