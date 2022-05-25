e-Paper Get App

Narmada Nagar: Power department junior engineers submit memo for fulfilment of demands

Chief engineer AK Sharma assured that a letter will be forwarded to General Manager, Jabalpur headquarters in this regard.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Power Department junior engineers submitted a memorandum addressed to MP thermal and hydropower managing director demanding fulfilment of their long-pending demands. This was done as per the call of the Power Engineers and Employees Association. Chief engineer AK Sharma assured that a letter will be forwarded to General Manager, Jabalpur headquarters in this regard.

The department had not granted promotions to junior engineers even though they had put in 13 years of service while the pay scale of junior engineers is the same as that of Assistant engineers.

Regional secretary of Power Engineers and Employees Association, Khandwa region, Ashutosh, vice president PEEA Saurabh Shrivastava, and several members of the Central Executive including Bir Bahadur, Ram Raj, Pankaj Chauhan, Durgesh Goyal and others were also present.

