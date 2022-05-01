e-Paper Get App
Narmada Nagar: ISPS distributes essentials to schools, sub-health-centre

FP News Service | Updated on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:53 PM IST

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Indira Sagar Power Station (ISPS) has once again extended its helping hand in distributing essentials to schools and the sub-health centre, as a part of the NHDC CSR scheme.

As many as 145 single and double bench desks and 2 computers were given to government girls' primary and higher secondary schools in Narmada Nagar. In addition to that, medical essentials including 1 patient examination table, 4 hospital beds, 6 mattresses, 20 bedsheets, 2 steel almirahs, 3 air-coolers, 3 ceiling fans, 3 exhaust fans, 1 washing machine, computer tables, 2 revolving chairs and other essentials were distributed to the government sub-health centre in Narmada Nagar.

On this occasion, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel, project chief AK Singh, Manager of O&M DK Dwiwedi along with other senior officials, local representatives, BMO, school staff and workers of sub-health-centres were also present.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:53 PM IST