Narcotics wing seizes cannabis plants worth Rs 20 lakh from village in Dhar

Indore: A team of the Narcotics Wing of the state police raided a place in Dhar district and seized cannabis (Bhang)plants worth 20 lakh from an agriculture land on Wednesday. The landowner had illegally planted the cannabis between the cotton plants to mislead the police and narcotics wing.

According to DSP (narcotics) Santosh Hada, a tip-off was received that a person named Naan Singh Baikheda under Dharampuri police station jurisdiction in Dhar district has planted cannabis on his farming land illegally.

After the information, a team led by DSP Hada, inspector Bharat Notiya, head constable Vijay Mishra, Satyanarayan Choudhary, Indra Bahadur, constable Anil Rathore, Manish Sirotha, Manish Tiwari, Rohit Chand and lady constable Saraswati Pal reached the mentioned place.

The officials seized about 60 plants weighing around 2 quintals and worth Rs 20 lakh from the land and a case was registered against the accused. The accused is absconding.