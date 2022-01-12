Nagda: Vendors must provide bill for even a cup of tea, FSSAI

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had issued instructions for food vendors including tea and drinking water sellers to serve bills to the customer even for the purchase of smallest food item like a cup of a tea. The authority had also mandated to mention the license number of FSSAI on the bill.

In compliance with the FSSAI norms, the food and drugs department issued bulk licenses and registrations after running a campaign for three months. Despite the campaign, shops across the district are operating without the licences.

It is mandatory for the sellers of food items to obtain the license and to publish the license number on the bill book. The norms have come into effect from January 1 and there is a provision for punishment including jail for flouters.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:06 PM IST