Nagda: Vaccination of youths postponed due to unavailability of doses, people return disappointed

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination of people from 18 to 45 years of age will commence from May 1. However, it was postponed due to unavailability of vaccines in the state.

The youngsters who had registered to get Covid jab through CoWin app returned disappointed from vaccination centres on Saturday.

The vaccination centre in Nagda has now been shifted from Government Hospital to school campus in front of hospital. Block Medical Officer Kamal Solanki said 200 residents were vaccinated on Saturday. “The postponed vaccination programme will be re-scheduled after availability of vaccine,” he added.