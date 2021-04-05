Nagda: Legislator asks government to review corona guidelines on restricting entries at weddings

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): District administration has permitted only 50 people at wedding functions due to corona pandemic.

However, MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has come out in support of traders and has demanded to raise the figure to 500 from 50 and to allow programmes at different places in one day with 50 people at one place.

MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar, after giving memorandum to the district administration, addressed the office bearers of unions of tent house owners, caterers, hotels, gardens, bands, confectioners, photographers, video makers, light decorators and labourers.

He said traders suffered last year too due to pandemic. The present guidelines will affect their livelihood again. Gurjar also wrote a letter to the state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to amend Covid guidelines and to allow 500 people at wedding ceremonies.