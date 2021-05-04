Nagda: Administration bans entry of Covid patients' attendants in corona ward fearing infection

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Certain irregularities came to fore at Covid Care Centre here on Monday during inspection by SDM Ashutosh Goswami, City Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratnakar, police station incharge Shyam Chandra Sharma and others.

During inspection, it was found that attendants of patients were moving in ICU ward without wearing PPE suits. The administrative team banned the entry of people in the hospital premises. The team also inspected isolation ward and issued necessary directives.

Talking to mediapersons, Goswami said entry of attendants of Covid patients has been banned. When asked about deaths, he said he was informed by the ICU ward manager Dr Dungarwal that patients come to hospital in critical condition after which it becomes difficult to treat them.

Meanwhile, life saving equipment have been made available free of cost by Jivdaya and Manav Sewa Samiti, the city's leading social organisation. The committee has Bi-Pap, suction machine, wheel chair, walker, oxygen cylinders, beds, mattresses, water-air bed, bedpan, nebulizer, glucometer, pulse oximeter, blood pressure machines etc.