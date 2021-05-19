Nagda: About 400 villagers gather at bank flouting corona norms to draw money

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): On receiving information that amount of sale of crops and Kisan Samman Nidhi have been credited into their accounts, hundreds of farmers gathered at District Central Cooperative Bank branch here on Tuesday throwing caution to the winds and risking spread of Covid infection.

On Tuesday, 400 farmers gathered at bank’s local branch without maintaining social distancing. Many were without masks. Bank issued 300 tokens to farmers and made funds available to them.

As per the information, Rs 48 crores have been credited in their accounts following purchase of wheat at procurement centres. A sum of Rs 2,000 each as Kisan Samman Nidhi too has been credited into accounts of 3,500 farmers.

When farmers came to know that funds have been credited in their accounts, they gathered in huge numbers at the bank to drawn money. Bank manager Bal Krishna Sharma admitted that hundreds of farmers came to get funds though they were told to maintain social distance. Funds were made available to them through token system. “Only those farmers were called inside who had tokens,” he added.