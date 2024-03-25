 "Muslims Should Acknowledge Hindu Sentiments For Communal Harmony", Says, Archaeologist KK Muhammad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore"Muslims Should Acknowledge Hindu Sentiments For Communal Harmony", Says, Archaeologist KK Muhammad

"Muslims Should Acknowledge Hindu Sentiments For Communal Harmony", Says, Archaeologist KK Muhammad

Legal decisions will ultimately determine the outcome.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In reference to the Bhojshala Survey, Archaeologist KK Muhammad, renowned for his role in India's archaeology survey, has urged Muslims to grasp the sentiments of Hindus regarding religious sites. He emphasises that sites like Ram Mandir, Krishna Mandir, Gyanvapi, and others hold as much significance for Hindus as Mecca and Medina do for Muslims. He suggests that Muslims need to appreciate Hindu sentiments and be open to dialogue and compromise, especially in light of historical facts regarding temple destruction and the need for communal reconciliation.

Read Also
MP: Fire Erupts During Bhasma Aarti In Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple; 13 Injured
article-image

Survey activities are ongoing at various religious sites like Ayodhya, Mathura, and now Dhar. When asked about the archaeological perspective on Dhar, KK Muhammad remarked that it's evident that the site was initially a Saraswati Temple, later converted into a mosque. However, according to the Religious Places of Worship Act of 1991, the status quo of 1947 will be maintained. This means if a place was Hindu before, it will remain so, and vice versa for Muslims, except for the Ram Janmabhoomi site. Legal decisions will ultimately determine the outcome.

Read Also
Exclude From Survey Objects Added To Dhar's Bhojshala Premises After 2003: Muslim Body To ASI
article-image

KK Muhammad emphasizes the need for Muslims to understand the sentiments of Hindus, comparing the significance of revered Hindu sites to Mecca and Medina. He suggests Muslims should willingly hand over such important places to Hindus, as Hindus cannot relocate to other places, unlike Muslims who have no direct connection to these sites. He cites historical facts about the destruction of temples and the need for reconciliation between the communities.

Regarding the Bhojshala controversy, Muhammad clarifies that while it was originally a temple, it was converted into a mosque, but arrangements for worship should be made according to current legal procedures, subject to court decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

"Muslims Should Acknowledge Hindu Sentiments For Communal Harmony", Says, Archaeologist KK Muhammad

We Will Get The Seat Back From BJP With A Huge Margin: Bam

We Will Get The Seat Back From BJP With A Huge Margin: Bam

Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav Slams Kejriwal, Emphasises Governance Among People In Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav Slams Kejriwal, Emphasises Governance Among People In Barwani

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Flying Squads Formed To Ensure Fair Polls, Check MCC Violations

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Flying Squads Formed To Ensure Fair Polls, Check MCC Violations

Madhya Pradesh: Chemical-Laden Fruits, Vegetables Alarm Health Crisis In Petlawad

Madhya Pradesh: Chemical-Laden Fruits, Vegetables Alarm Health Crisis In Petlawad