"Muslims Should Acknowledge Hindu Sentiments For Communal Harmony", Says, Archaeologist KK Muhammad

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In reference to the Bhojshala Survey, Archaeologist KK Muhammad, renowned for his role in India's archaeology survey, has urged Muslims to grasp the sentiments of Hindus regarding religious sites. He emphasises that sites like Ram Mandir, Krishna Mandir, Gyanvapi, and others hold as much significance for Hindus as Mecca and Medina do for Muslims. He suggests that Muslims need to appreciate Hindu sentiments and be open to dialogue and compromise, especially in light of historical facts regarding temple destruction and the need for communal reconciliation.

Survey activities are ongoing at various religious sites like Ayodhya, Mathura, and now Dhar. When asked about the archaeological perspective on Dhar, KK Muhammad remarked that it's evident that the site was initially a Saraswati Temple, later converted into a mosque. However, according to the Religious Places of Worship Act of 1991, the status quo of 1947 will be maintained. This means if a place was Hindu before, it will remain so, and vice versa for Muslims, except for the Ram Janmabhoomi site. Legal decisions will ultimately determine the outcome.

KK Muhammad emphasizes the need for Muslims to understand the sentiments of Hindus, comparing the significance of revered Hindu sites to Mecca and Medina. He suggests Muslims should willingly hand over such important places to Hindus, as Hindus cannot relocate to other places, unlike Muslims who have no direct connection to these sites. He cites historical facts about the destruction of temples and the need for reconciliation between the communities.

Regarding the Bhojshala controversy, Muhammad clarifies that while it was originally a temple, it was converted into a mosque, but arrangements for worship should be made according to current legal procedures, subject to court decisions.