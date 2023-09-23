Murder Over Rivalry: Two Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Dhar

Representational Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): First Additional Sessions Judge, Dhar, has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for killing a man over old rivalry in 2021. The convicted are Shakil Hela and Zafar Hela.

According to deputy director (prosecution) TC Billauray, on December 8, 2021, one Zakir Hussain was shot dead by Shakil Hela mounted on a bike ride by Zafar Hela over some old rivalry.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and 25 of the Arms Act and other relevant sections of the IPC. Following investigation, the chargesheet was presented in the Dhar court.

Keeping all the evidence in view, First Additional Sessions Judge announced life imprisonment for the duo and also slapped with a fine of Rs 2,000. Meanwhile, other five accused were acquitted in the case.

