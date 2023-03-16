Murder or accident? Girl electrocuted says short post-mortem report but probe on for clarity

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following a brawl at Dongargaon police post after the death of a tribal girl, the police claimed that they have received the short post-mortem report which stated that the girl was electrocuted.

However, a probe is underway to ascertain whether she was murdered. On the basis of the complaint by the girl’s father, the police registered a case against a youth for abducting and killing the girl at his place in the Gawli Palasia village on Wednesday.

SP (rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde said the girl, who was preparing for a competitive exam, was electrocuted but further investigation is underway to know the presence of another person at the spot where the girl was found unconscious and she was later declared dead by the doctor at a hospital in Mhow on Wednesday. On the aspect of murder and rape, the police are investigating the case and a detailed post-mortem report is awaited.

Girl’s father denied relation with boy

On Wednesday night, the family members of the girl reached the police station. They placed the body of the girl and demanded strict action against the accused alleging that he raped and killed her. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the father, the police registered a case against Yadunandan Patidar, a resident of Gawli Palasia village under Section 302, 365 of the IPC and arrested him. The girl’s relatives were allegedly demanding to hand over the accused to them after which they had an argument with the police and later some persons even hurled stones. In the police firing, a youth named Bheru Singh died while a youth got injured. The girl’s father told Free Press that he had nothing to do with deceased Bheru Singh as he resides in Mhow tehsil and they are the residents of a village in the Mandleshwar tehsil.

What accused’s mother said

The accused’s mother Radhabai told the media that she and her son Yadunandan were not at home during the incident. One of the neighbours informed them after finding the girl unconscious at the house after which she was taken to the hospital. Radhabai said that Yadunandan got married to the girl in a temple one-and-a-half-years ago but the marriage was not registered. The girl, who was residing in a rented house in Dhamnod in order to prepare for competitive exams, used to visit Gawli Palasia and she also stayed there. The girl had informed Radhabai that they would get married after the marriage of her brother.

More than 15 policemen including SHO injured in the incident

IG (rural) Rakesh Gupta told Free Press that more than 15 policemen posted at the Dongargaon police post were injured in the incident. SHO Bharat Singh Thakur received serious injuries on his eye and he is undergoing treatment at the ICU of a city hospital. Many policemen were discharged after first-aid. The police force from other districts was called in to handle the situation. The forces were there on the spot on Thursday too.

Police restricted entry of heavy vehicles on AB Road

The incident took place on AB Road so the police had restricted the entry of the vehicles excluding the residents of the area and the heavy vehicles by putting barricades on the entry points. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to handle the situation and to keep an eye on anti-social elements.

Case registered against 90 people for attacking policemen

In the late night development, police registered a case against more than 90 people including seven identified accused for pelting stones and injuring police personnel outside the Dongargaon police post on Wednesday night. The case was registered under sections 353, 332, 186, 307, 147, 148, 149, 427, 435 of the IPC.