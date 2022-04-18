Mundi: Singaji power project creates new record by continuously running for 150 days

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Shree Singaji Super Thermal Power Projectís Unit No 1 has achieved another milestone of running 150 days continuously.

Company managing director Manjit Singh informed that Unit No 1 has created a new record of running 150 days continuously from December 19, 2021, to April 18, 2022, which is a record for continuous running of any unit of the project since its inception.

Singh added that the annual maintenance of this unit was done from August 14, 2021, to September 15, 2021, since then there has been no tripping in this unit till today. Only from September 21, 2021, to 19 November 21, 2021, it was closed for reserve shutdown and after that, this unit was synchronised on November 19, 2021, at 03:03 pm, since then this unit has created a new record by running 150 days continuously till today.

MD Singh, director commercial Pratish Dubey, ED (O & M) BL Naval has sent congratulations and best wishes to all the officers, employees, contractors and contract workers associated with the project.

Shree Singaji Super Thermal Power Project is a coal-fired power plant located near Dongaliya village nearby Mundi of Khandwa district. The first phase consists of 2 units with a generation capacity of 600 MW each.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Crime Branch arrests two motorcycle lifters

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:36 PM IST