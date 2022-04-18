Bhopal: Crime Branch arrests two motorcycle lifters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police arrested two persons involved in vehicle theft and confiscated five vehicles from them, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kumar told media that they got a tipoff that two youths were involved in vehicle lifting and they were trying to sell two motorcycles at a throw away price, near the Habibganj Naka locality of the city.

Following the tipoff, the police formed the trap and arrested them. The accused were identified as Arshad Khan (20) and Nirbhay Bheet (30), residents of Lateri tehsil of Vidisha district.

During interrogation the police came to know that Arshad had an auto rickshaw, they used to travel through it and target the motorcycles parked outside the houses and other places.

The accused told police that they easily broke the locks of the vehicle and lifted it without any hassle.

The police recovered four motorcycles and seized the auto rickshaw used in the crime.

